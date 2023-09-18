Hope hosts Heritage Days this weekend

Bartholomew County’s largest outdoor event is taking place this weekend in the northeastern corner of the county.

The 55th annual Hope Heritage Days festival is happening in and around the community’s Town Square Friday through Sunday.

The entertainment lineup will include Hotwired and Wild Bill and the Bruisers on Friday night, and Jennifer Mlott along with a Michael Jackson and Elvis Presley tribute show Saturday night. Cotton Patch will perform at noon on Sunday at the bandstand.

There are vendor booths around the Town Square throughout the weekend and the community’s not-for-profit groups will be selling food on the square in what is many group’s largest annual fundraiser. There is also a pioneer village and old-time games, a classic car show Saturday afternoon and a pie baking contest. Fireworks will be 9:30 p.m. Saturday night, weather permitting.

Sunday’s activities will include the annual parade starting at 2:30 p.m. The grand marshal will be June Gilliland.

You can get more information at the Hope Heritage Days Facebook page