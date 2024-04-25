Hope home damaged in fire, no one injured

A fire damaged a home in Hope last night.

According to the Hope Volunteer Fire Department, firefighters were called to the fire at about 8:40 Wednesday night in the 1000 block of Washington Street. When they arrived they found light smoke coming from the front door. Firefighters found a fire in the utility room and extinguished it.

The homeowner was home at the time and was able to escape without injuries.

Other departments assisting at the scene included: Clifford and Hartsville volunteer fire departments, Hope police and the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s departments and Columbus Regional Health medics.

Photo courtesy of Hope Volunteer Fire Department.