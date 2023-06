A reminder that the Town of Hope will be holding its next Cruise-In to Hope today at the Hope Town Square.

Any cars or bikes are welcome and a donation of $10 is recommended. Proceeds will go to support the Student Fund of Hope.

Music will be by Vinyl Escape. The Cruise-ins are held on the first Friday of the month through the summer.

The Cruise-in will start at 5 p.m.

The cruise in is organized by the Town of Hope and Main Street of Hope.