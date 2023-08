The Town of Hope will be holding its next Cruise-In to Hope on Friday on the Hope Town Square.

Any cars or bikes are welcome and a donation of $10 is recommended. Proceeds will go to support the Yellow Trail Museum.

Music will be by Beyond Hope. The Cruise-ins are held on the first Friday of the month through the summer. They are organized by Main Street of Hope and sponsored by the Columbus Area Visitors Center.

The Cruise-in will start at 5 p.m.