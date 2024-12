The Community Center of Hope still needs donors to help with Christmas for almost 50 children in the community.

According to the center, the Angel Tree gifts can be wrapped or unwrapped and there is a $30 minimum purchase. The last day to drop off gifts is tomorrow from 7 to 4 at the center in Hope. The center is at 543 Washington Street.

You can sign up here: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/30E0B44AAA62CA4F85-52624090-2024