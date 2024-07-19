Hoosier National Forest trails remain closed after June storm

Some areas of the Hoosier National Forest are closed due to recent storm damage.

Forest Service staff at the Hoosier National Forest are working to clear debris and assess storm damage throughout the northern part of the forest affected by a June 25 storm.

The U.S. Forest Service said today that Charles C. Deam Wilderness Peninsula Trail and the Pate Hollow Trail system, have been temporarily closed until further notice.

Campsites 12 and 21 in the Charles C. Deam Wilderness are also closed.

The area surrounding the Peninsula Trail contains fallen trees, branches and other storm damage, so visitors are encouraged to avoid the area.

Visitors are also encouraged to stay on established trails and not make detours or cut throughs so as not to worsen the trail conditions.

Visitors should be aware the Peninsula Trail is expected to be closed into the fall or later.

Complicating the cleanup efforts, because of its designation as a wilderness area, The Charles C. Deam Wilderness has restrictions on what activities can be conducted there, including the use of mechanized equipment.

