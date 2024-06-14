Honda grant allows for job training program growth in Decatur Co.

Southeastern Indiana workforce development officials are touting the expansion of a job training program for high school students into Decatur County. The efforts are being funded in part by a grant from Honda.

The Southeast Indiana Workforce Investment Board held an event this week announcing the expansion of the Jobs for America’s Graduates program into Greensburg Community, North Decatur Jr Sr , and South Decatur Jr Sr High Schools. Officials said that Honda’s donation is the state’s largest private investment in the program to date.

The Jobs for America’s Graduates program brings a full-time instructor into a traditional classroom setting, helping students encountering barriers to graduation to learn employability skills, to explore careers and receive coaching experiences. It is meant to provide a bridge to further education and workforce opportunities.

The Southern Indiana Workforce group runs the state’s largest program with 12 school corporations taking part. About 520 students take part and another 200 young adults are in a follow up program. Participants have a 99 percent graduation rate and earned $1.7 million in college scholarships.

The board covers Bartholomew, Dearborn, Decatur, Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Jennings, Ohio, Ripley, and Switzerland counties.