Homeowner holds down break-in suspect until police arrive

A Columbus resident attending an eclipse event at a neighbor’s home, ended up holding a man who was breaking into his home until police could arrive.

According to the Columbus Police Department, the resident noticed on security cameras that a man was breaking into his nearby home through the front door. That was in the 3500 block of Woodside Drive at about 3:40 p.m. Monday afternoon. The suspect then left the home, where he was confronted and restrained by the homeowner. No one else was in the home at the time.

Police arrived to find the homeowner holding down 58-year-old Thomas E. Hooker of Columbus. Hooker was detained by police and a breath test showed his blood alcohol level was .265 percent, more than three times the legal limit. He was taken to the hospital for a blood test and then arrested on preliminary charges of residential entry and driving a vehicle while intoxicated.