Homelessness forum set for today at Donner Center

A reminder that the city of Columbus and the United Way of Bartholomew County will be holding a public forum today on how to address homelessness in the community.

The purpose of the public forum is to engage the community in the United Way’s initiative to make homelessness in Bartholomew County “rare, brief, and non-recurring.” Organizers will introduce key partners in the initiative to fight homelessness and a group discussion will be held on the topic.

The forum will be from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Donner Center, on 22nd St. It is open to the public and you are invited to attend. A dinner will be provided.