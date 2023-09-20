Homecoming golf tourney to benefit IU Columbus athletics

Registration is now open for a golf tourney to benefit IU Columbus athletics coming up next month.

The “Golf for the Pride” event will be on Oct. 7th at Shadowood Golf Course in Seymour. Proceeds will go to support the schools varsity athletics programs.

IU Columbus is now in its second season with varsity athletics, and its first year as a full member of the NAIA, joining the River States Conference. The Crimson Pride programs include men’s and women’s cross country, baseball, and softball, women’s volleyball, and men’s and women’s soccer. IU Columbus plans to add men’s and women’s basketball and competitive cheer and dance teams next year.

The tournament will be one of several events on homecoming Saturday for the school, including women’s volleyball, women’s soccer and men’s soccer games that day. There will also be a canned food drive, bowling club outing, pancake breakfast, tailgating, awards night, and the launch of the Talking Leaves student literary magazine.

Registration for the tournament is $100 per person and includes 18 holes of golf with a cart and a boxed lunch.

Organizers are also looking for sponsors for individual holes and corporation sponsors for the event.

You can find a link to register or to learn more at http://go.iu.edu/4QAQ or email Diann Cooper at [email protected]