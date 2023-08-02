Home destroyed, dog rescued in northern Bartholomew fire

A family’s dog was rescued but their home destroyed in a fire Tuesday evening in northwestern Bartholomew County.

According to the German Township Volunteer Fire Department, firefighters from that area along with Clifford and Edinburgh Fire Departments were called to a home fire in the 4500 block of West Newton Drive in the Pleasant View addition at about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night. Bartholomew County deputies were the first on the scene and they found heavy smoke billowing from the home and a fire at the back of the house. And a dog was reportedly still inside.

More firefighters were called in from Harrison and Columbus Townships, the Hope Department and the Amity and Nineveh fire departments with more than 30 firefighters eventually on scene. Wayne Township firefighters also were put on standby at the German Township station in case of other emergencies. Edinburgh firefighters began attacking the fire while German Township provided water and other crews searched the burning home for the dog.

The dog was found hiding in a back bedroom. It was given oxygen and was able to stand on its own, but was taken to an emergency vet by the residents.

After about 20 minutes fighting the fire from inside, the firefighters were pulled back and a Columbus Township tower truck sprayed water from above until most of the fire was knocked out. Firefighters then went back inside to attack remaining hotspots.

The home was a total loss, with damaged estimated at $200,000 along with $75,000 in belongings. The homeowners did not have insurance, according to firefighters. No one was injured.

The Bartholomew County fire investigator is searching for the cause of the blaze.

Photo courtesy of German Township Volunteer Fire Department.