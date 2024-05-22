Holy Cow: Community recognize Simmermaker’s sportscasting legacy (Part 4)

White River Broadcasting’s Sam Simmermaker, the dean of Indiana sports broadcasters, is putting down his microphone after 64 years on the air in Columbus.

Sam’s last daily sports updates will be Friday.

Community members are talking about Sam’s legacy. Sam’s long-time sportscasting partner Jonathan Titus talks about what Sam means to the local sports scene.

Titus says that Sam leaves a legacy, both professionally and personally.

Titus recalls what it means for young athletes to be interviewed or even mentioned by Sam.

Titus says that it is hard to find communities who have sports covered the way Sam has done for so many years.

There will be a special AM Columbus broadcast Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to celebrate Sam’s career. You can check it out here on News Talk 1010 WCSI and 98.1 FM. We will also be streaming it live on video on Facebook and on our website.

Photo: Sam Simmermaker takes part in the Indiana bicentennial torch relay in 2016