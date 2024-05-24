Holy Cow: Community members look back on Simmermaker’s historic career

{Holy Cow audio}

An era is ending today at White River Broadcasting, with long-time sportscaster Sam Simmermaker ending his historic career after 64 years with the stations. Sam is retiring and his last daily sports updates are set for today.

Community members are talking about Sam’s legacy.

Sam’s long-time sportscasting partner Dick Johnson talks about what Sam means to the local sports scene.

Johnson explains Sam’s sports coverage style

Johnson explains Sam’s dedications to the kids he covered

There will be a special AM Columbus broadcast from 11 to 1 today to celebrate Sam’s career. You can check it out here on News Talk 1010 WCSI and 98.1 FM. We will also be streaming it live on video on Facebook and on our website.