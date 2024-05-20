Holy Cow: Community leaders look back on Sam Simmermaker’s career (Part 3)

White River Broadcasting’s Sam Simmermaker, the dean of Indiana sports broadcasters, has announced his plans to retire at the age of 92 after 64 years on the air in Columbus.

Community members are talking about Sam’s legacy.

Former Columbus Mayor Fred Armstrong looks back on Sam’s impact.

Armstrong talks about the qualities Sam brings to his role:

Sam’s last daily sports updates will be Friday. There will be a special AM Columbus broadcast that day from 11 to 1 to celebrate Sam’s career. You can check it out on News Talk 1010 WCSI and 98.1 FM.

Photo: Sam Simmermaker interviews astronaut Gus Grissom during a Columbus visit.