Holiday help lines open in Bartholomew County

United Way of Bartholomew County’s We Help Line for Holiday Assistance is now open for families to sign up who will need help bringing holiday cheer.

The Helpline registers families and children for holiday gift assistance from programs including:

· Community Center of Hope Angel Tree

· Columbus Firemen’s Cheer Fund

· Shop With A Cop

· St. Bartholomew Giving Tree

· Toys for Tots

· Christmas with a Veteran

Families can call the Holiday Helpline from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 812- 375-2216. Those who speak Spanish may call Su Casa at 812-375-9370.

Children may be registered for one gift program only. The Helpline runs through Dec. 6th.