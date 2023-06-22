Holcomb endorses Pence for president in 2024

The governor of Indiana is endorsing Mike Pence for president in 2024.

On Wednesday, Gov. Eric Holcomb became Pence’s highest-profile endorsement, praising the former vice president, governor and Indiana congressman for his honesty and integrity. In a statement, Holcomb said Pence is “experienced, allergic to personal scandal, and prepared to serve as our next President on day one.”

Pence said he was “truly humbled” to have the endorsement.

Pence held a fundraiser for his presidential campaign yesterday in Fort Wayne. He called the growth in the city “inspiring” during his visit. Tickets cost between $1,000 and $6,600. He says he is running for President “because I think this country is in a lot of trouble.”

In recent polls, Pence has been steadily trailing behind former President Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Story courtesy of TTWN Media Networks