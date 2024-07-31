Historical society unveiling Bartholomew fashion history

The Bartholomew County Historical Society will be unveiling a new exhibit on Thursday, called ‘Out of the Wardrobe: The Clothing of Bartholomew County’s past.”

Nearly 70 garments spanning 160 years of the history of fashion in the community will be on display. The exhibit features items ranging from the Antebellum period and Victorian era, all the way to the roaring 20s and semi-modern pieces. The museum also houses military garb on display.

Thursday’s event will also celebrate the opening of a new art installation by Chris Newlund.

Thursday’s opening will be from 4:30 – 6:30pm at the historical society museum on Third Street.