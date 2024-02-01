Historical society to welcome two new exhibits with reception

The Bartholomew County Historical Society will be hosting a reception for two new exhibits next week.

According to the organization, the museum will be hosting new exhibits on the Bartholomew County connection to the 1904 Worlds Fair in St. Louis, and the Soul of Philanthropy/And Still We Rise displays created in previous years for Black History Month.

Zaharakos is sponsoring the World’s Fair exhibit which will be on display through June 28th. The African American Fund of Bartholomew County is sponsoring the local Black history presentation which will be at the museum through the end of the month.

The reception will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday February 9th at the historical society museum at 524 Third Street. Light snacks and beverages will be provided.

You can get more information at bartholomewhistory.org