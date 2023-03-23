Historical society seeks actors for Talking Tombstones event

The Bartholomew County Historical Society is looking for aspiring actors to help with an upcoming event at the old city cemetery, playing the roles of famous residents of the past.

The society is holding Talking Tombstones on May 4th at the city cemetery south of Donner Park. The society needs local actors to take on the roles of those notables buried in the cemetery.

The event will be a fundraiser for the society and ticket sales will start soon.

For more information you can call the historical society at 812-372-3541.