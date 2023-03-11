Historical society offering preservation workshops

The Bartholomew County Historical Society will be holding preservation workshops this month, to help residents better protect their artifacts.

The weekly preservation workshops will cover a variety of items. They will be held every Wednesday at the historical society museum on Third Street in downtown Columbus starting at 3 p.m.

The schedule includes scrapbook preservation on March 15th, photo and film preservation on March 22nd and family document and book preservation on March 29th.

The historical society encourages you to consider their archives when you are considering donations of items that could be valuable assets to those who come after us.

The historical society museum hours are Tuesdays through Thursdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.