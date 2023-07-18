Historical society hosting talk on area’s German immigrants

Rev. Arthur Schwenk, Jr. Photo courtesy of Bartholomew County Historical Society.

The Bartholomew County Historical Society will be hosting an event next week shedding light on some of the area’s first European settlers.

The Rev. Arthur Schwenk, Jr. will be giving a talk on the county’s German immigrants stating at 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 27th at the historical society museum on Third Street.

Considered one of the foremost historians on the German immigrants to Bartholomew County, Schwenk will be discussing where the German immigrants came from, what the voyage to the New World was like for them and how they ended up here.

Five generations of Schwenk’s family have lived in Bartholomew County with his German great-great grandparents settling in Ogilville in the late 1800’s. Schwenk taught German and math in Rochester and Columbus for 34 years and theology for four years at Trinity Lutheran High School in Seymour.

Schwenk’s talk is the second in the Evelyn Seward Speaker Series and funding is provided by the Seward endowment.