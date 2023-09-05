Historical society hosting Open Door tour of homes, businesses

The Bartholomew County Historical Society will be hosting its Open Door Tour of Midcentury Modern architecture next weekend.

The event, held in partnership with Landmark Columbus Foundation, will feature homes, gardens, and businesses. Designs by Eero Saarinen, Harry Weese, local designer Ted Meijers, and Dan Kiley’s Miller House gardens will be featured.

This is a self-guided walking tour and there are accessibility limitations at several of the locations.

There will be a VIP event on Friday, Sept. 15th at the historic Ruddick-Nugent Mansion, with the public tours from 10 to 5 on Saturday, Sept. 16th. The VIP event is $50 and the public tours are $25.

Proceeds benefit educational programs, exhibits and collection preservation for the Historical Society.

You can get advance tickets at Historical Society, Viewpoint Books, Columbus Area Visitors Center.

Or for tickets and more information you can go online to https://bartholomewhistory.org.