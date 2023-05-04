Historical society fundraiser set today in old Columbus cemetery

Talking Tombstones, a fundraiser for the Bartholomew County Historical Society is tonight at the historic Columbus city Cemetery south of Donner Park.

The event will feature actors taking on the roles of famous residents of the past who are buried in the cemetery.

It will start at 5:30 p.m. with check in at 19th Street and parking is available between Donner Center and the cemetery.

You can get tickets through Eventbrite, at the Bartholomew County Historical Society museum on Third Street or at the event.

Diane Robbins with the historical society explains:

For more information you can call the historical society at 812-372-3541.

Photo courtesy of the Bartholomew County Historical Society