Historical society celebrating Chuck Taylor Day in June

The Bartholomew County Historical Society will be celebrating the inaugural Chuck Taylor Day next month, with a slate of sneaker themed events.

Taylor, a Bartholomew County resident, Columbus High School graduate and former basketball player, is best known for creating the Converse All Star tennis shoe.

Tied in with the Historical Society’s exhibit on the history of basketball in Bartholomew County Chuck Taylor Day will be on Saturday June 7th. The day will feature basketball themed activities, bands, a kids zone and more.

It will be held around the historical society museum on Third Street in Columbus from 3 to 8 p.m. that day.

In celebration of Chuck Taylor Day, there will be a downtown Columbus Sneaker Scavenger Hunt leading up to the event. From May 24th through June 7th you will be able to pick up a scavenger hunt passport at participating businesses. Fill up your card and you can bring it to the historical society museum on June 7th for special sticker.

Members of the IU Columbus men’s and women’s basketball team will be on hand on Chuck Taylor Day to meet the community. Boomer, the Indiana Pacer’s mascot will be at the event. And Fan Jam, a mobile pop-up truck promoting next year’s men’s Final Four will be on hand.

A new piece of public art will be unveiled outside the museum. It will be a larger-than-life, fiberglass Chuck Taylor sneaker sculpture.

Organizers also hope to set a world record with a group photo on the Library Plaza of participants wearing their Chucks.

You can find out more about the historical society at https://bartholomewhistory.org