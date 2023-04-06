Historic Franklin theater closed after storm damage

A historic theatre in Franklin is closing for at least several weeks after being damaged during the severe weather last week in Johnson County.

The Artcraft Theatre suffered damage to its structure, ticket booth, and marquee this past weekend. Theatre officials say they are still determining how long they will be closed based on the extent of the damage, but it will be at least through April 16th.

The theatre has canceled four film screenings of “The Glenn Miller Story” scheduled for Friday and Saturday. Organizers also say that they are canceling two live performances by The Glenn Miller Orchestra scheduled for April 13th.

The theatre was built in Franklin in 1922 as a silent movie theater and vaudeville house.

