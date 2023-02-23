Historic Black History tours downtown wrap up this afternoon

Landmark Columbus Foundation is partnering with Black History Month Columbus today for the final in its month-long series of tours of historic places in Black history.

Organizers say that the downtown tour highlights significant places where Black-owned businesses operated in the 19th and 20th centuries. Maps for the self-guided tour have been provided by Columbus resident Paulette Roberts.

The foundation office will be open during the tour for refreshments from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 408 Sixth Street.

You can get more information at https://www.blackhistorycolumbus.com/events