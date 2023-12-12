Hilber to serve as community development director under Ferdon

Robin Hilber. Photo courtesy of City of Columbus.

Incoming Columbus Mayor Mary Ferdon is announcing the next director of Community Development will be Robin Hilber.

Hilber began working for the city in 2016 and has most recently served as assistant director of the Community Development Department. In the role, Hilber will oversee the Housing Study and Community Needs Assessment, Code Enforcement, the Community Garden, and other community engagement projects.

Hilber serves on the Just Friends Adult Day Center Board and the Lincoln Central Neighborhood Family Center Board and is a member of St. Bartholomew Catholic Church. She is a graduate of Indiana University Kelley School of Business and lives in Columbus.

Hilber said the city has accomplished much under current mayor Jim Lienhoop and she sees this as an “an incredible opportunity to continue the great work of Community Development for the City of Columbus.”

Mayor elect Ferdon and her staff will take office at the start of the year.