High winds forecast this afternoon, evening

It looks to be a windy day, with wind gusts of up to 60 mph possible.

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a wind advisory that goes into effect at noon today and lasts until 10 p.m. tonight.

Winds will be southwest at 15 to 25 mph with gusts around 45 mph possible throughout central and southern Indiana this afternoon. Strong to severe thunderstorms are also possible late this afternoon and evening, which could bring gusts of up to 60 mph according to the agency.

Any unsecured items in your yard could be blown around today. You could also see tree limbs getting knocked down and power outages are possible.

You should use extra caution if you are on the road, especially if you are driving a high-profile vehicle.