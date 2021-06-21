Local News Top Story 

High water update for Bartholomew County

admin

Last updated: 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

The Bartholomew County Emergency Management Agency reports high water over roads at:

  • Heflin Park, 4323 W 700 N
  • E 410 N, between N 1000 E and E SR46 – closed for several weeks due to a pipe washed out from flooding
  • 400 N/Tinkey Road closed between US31 and Riverside Dr
  • W Lowell Rd / N 500 W
  • S Gladstone, signs are down but High Water signs remain with small amount of water across roadway
  • Jonesville Rd (SR 11) at Garden City
  • E Southern Crossing, between S Jonesville Rd and S 250 E
  • Jonesville Rd in the S-Curves near 550 S
  • E 800 S, between S Jonesville Rd and S 325 E