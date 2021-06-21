High water update for Bartholomew County
Last updated: 8:30 p.m. Sunday.
The Bartholomew County Emergency Management Agency reports high water over roads at:
- Heflin Park, 4323 W 700 N
- E 410 N, between N 1000 E and E SR46 – closed for several weeks due to a pipe washed out from flooding
- 400 N/Tinkey Road closed between US31 and Riverside Dr
- W Lowell Rd / N 500 W
- S Gladstone, signs are down but High Water signs remain with small amount of water across roadway
- Jonesville Rd (SR 11) at Garden City
- E Southern Crossing, between S Jonesville Rd and S 250 E
- Jonesville Rd in the S-Curves near 550 S
- E 800 S, between S Jonesville Rd and S 325 E