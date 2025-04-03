High water closing many local roads

A long list of local roads and streets are closed due to high water, downed trees and limbs or fallen power lines.

As of 5:10 a.m., the Bartholomew County Emergency Management Department reports the following roads closed:

750 S from Hillview to 750 W

750 W from 750 S to 700 S

400 W from Deaver Rd to Somerset Ln

580 W, between 50 N and Old Nashville Rd

675 W, north of SR46

475 W, between Carr Hill Rd and 250 S

SR46 at Belmont Dr

Marr Rd at 15th St

Mill Race south side

Noblitt Park

Central Ave, at Parkside Dr

Water on Roadway:

Wolfcreek Rd has water rising, but still passable

SR11, south of Circle K – Water on roadway, but still passable

250 S, at 475W – high water, but passable

Trees Down / Wires Down:

11061 W Grandview Dr – Tree and Wires Down in Roadway, but passable.

11311 W Grandview Dr – Tree in roadway. Road passable for 1 vehicle.

675 W / 50N – Tree and Wires Down in roadway.

Emergency officials urge you not to drive into water over roadways. They say you should turn around and don’t drown.