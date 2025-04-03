Local News 

High water closing many local roads

A long list of local roads and streets are closed due to high water, downed trees and limbs or fallen power lines.

As of 5:10 a.m., the Bartholomew County Emergency Management Department reports the following roads closed:

  • 750 S from Hillview to 750 W

  • 750 W from 750 S to 700 S

  • 400 W from Deaver Rd to Somerset Ln

  • 580 W, between 50 N and Old Nashville Rd

  • 675 W, north of SR46

  • 475 W, between Carr Hill Rd and 250 S

  • SR46 at Belmont Dr

  • Marr Rd at 15th St

  • Mill Race south side

  • Noblitt Park

  • Central Ave, at Parkside Dr

Water on Roadway:

  • Wolfcreek Rd has water rising, but still passable

  • SR11, south of Circle K – Water on roadway, but still passable

  • 250 S, at 475W – high water, but passable

Trees Down / Wires Down:

  • 11061 W Grandview Dr – Tree and Wires Down in Roadway, but passable.

  • 11311 W Grandview Dr – Tree in roadway. Road passable for 1 vehicle.

  • 675 W / 50N – Tree and Wires Down in roadway.

Emergency officials urge you not to drive into water over roadways. They say you should turn around and don’t drown.