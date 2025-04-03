High water closing many local roads
A long list of local roads and streets are closed due to high water, downed trees and limbs or fallen power lines.
As of 5:10 a.m., the Bartholomew County Emergency Management Department reports the following roads closed:
- 750 S from Hillview to 750 W
- 750 W from 750 S to 700 S
- 400 W from Deaver Rd to Somerset Ln
- 580 W, between 50 N and Old Nashville Rd
- 675 W, north of SR46
- 475 W, between Carr Hill Rd and 250 S
- SR46 at Belmont Dr
- Marr Rd at 15th St
- Mill Race south side
- Noblitt Park
- Central Ave, at Parkside Dr
Water on Roadway:
- Wolfcreek Rd has water rising, but still passable
- SR11, south of Circle K – Water on roadway, but still passable
- 250 S, at 475W – high water, but passable
Trees Down / Wires Down:
- 11061 W Grandview Dr – Tree and Wires Down in Roadway, but passable.
- 11311 W Grandview Dr – Tree in roadway. Road passable for 1 vehicle.
- 675 W / 50N – Tree and Wires Down in roadway.
Emergency officials urge you not to drive into water over roadways. They say you should turn around and don’t drown.