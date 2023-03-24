High water and winds in store for our area

The National Weather Service says our area is in danger of flooding from expected heavy rain today and overnight.

A flood watch due to excessive runoff is in effect for south central Indiana including Bartholomew, Brown, Decatur, Jackson, Jennings, Johnson and Shelby counties.

Forecasters say between 2 and 4 inches of rain is expected through Saturday morning. Locally higher amounts are possible and thunderstorms are expected. The greatest concerns for heavy rain will be tonight.

The flood watch is in effect through Saturday morning.

The agency has also issued a flood warning for area rivers including the East Fork White , Big Blue, Driftwood and Flatrock rivers from Saturday afternoon to Sunday, April 2nd. Minor river flooding is forecast on Flatrock River and East Fork White River at Columbus, with moderate flooding forecast on Driftwood River and on the East Fork White in Seymour.

Bartholomew County Emergency Management says some roads already have high water and the intersection of Deaver Road and County Road 400W is closed.

Emergency officials are also warning of high winds likely on Saturday. You can expect winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts of up to 45 mph through Saturday afternoon