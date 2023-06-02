High temperatures to cause ozone problems today

Forecasters say that today is going to be stifling in our area with high heat and high ozone levels.

With expected temperatures in the low 90s, the Indiana Department of Environmental Management has declared an Air Quality Action Day for our area. That means that a combination of high temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to produce conditions where high levels of ground-level ozone emissionso may exceed federally mandated standards.

High ozone near the ground acts a lung irritant. It can cause coughing and breathing difficulties for sensitive populations. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work outdoors today.

The alert is in effect until midnight.

You can get more information at https://apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch/Current.aspx

The National Weather Service is also warning of an enhanced danger of wildfires on Saturday and Sunday.