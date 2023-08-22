High-speed rural internet to be available this fall in Bartholomew

Some rural Bartholomew County residents will soon have access to low-cost, high-speed fiber optic internet.

Provider GigabitNow updated the county commissioners on the progress yesterday. Jake Freshour, representative for the company, said that the first rural county residents will have access to the service starting this fall. Plans will start at just under $50 for 350 meg speed. Speeds up to 10 gigabits per second will be available for those who want to purchase it.

Commissioner Tony London said in his neighborhood, he pays more than $70 a month for speeds of less than a tenth of the cheapest package from GigabitNow. London said that many rural county residents have no access to high-speed internet.

London said the first rural homes to get the service will be in the northern portion of the county.

GigabitNow is working concurrently to provide service to Columbus city residents.

Freshour said you can check the progress of the availability of the service across the county at a new website: https://www.gigabitnow.com/bartholomew-county/