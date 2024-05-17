High school students to get hiring boost from workshop

Bartholomew County Works is taking applications for a week-long workshop aimed at providing job market skills for recent high school graduates.

The program is for new graduates interested in immediately entering the workforce. Topics of the weeklong workshop will include professionalism, interview preparation, attitude, resumes, cover letters and more.

Organizers say that many of the participants in previous teen workshops have left with jobs paying up to $16 dollars an hour.

The week-long workshop will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily starting June 3rd, at YES Cinema. There will be an orientation session on May 30th.

For more information or to register, call Lincoln-Central Neighborhood Family Center at 812-378-2638.