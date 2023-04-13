High ozone levels today dangerous to elderly, children

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has declared an Air Quality Action Day today for parts of Indiana including Bartholomew, Brown and Shelby Counties.

An Air Quality Action Day means that the weather is expected to produce conditions where high levels of ground-level ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated standards.

High ozone near the ground acts a lung irritant. It can cause coughing and breathing difficulties for sensitive populations. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work outdoors today.

IDEM recommends that you take actions to lower ozone levels, including walking, biking, carpooling or using public transportation; avoid going through drive-throughs; if your vehicle is going to be idling for more than 30 seconds, shut it off; combine your errands into one trip; avoid refueling your vehicle or using gas-powered lawn equipment until after 7 p.m. tonight.

The alert is in effect until midnight.

You can get more information at SmogWatch.IN.gov.