Heritage Fund names CSA Lincoln teacher for Hanley award

Heritage Fund: The Community Foundation of Bartholomew County is announcing that Elaina Robinson has been chosen as the winner of this year’s Bill and Sally Hanley Excellence in Teaching Award.

Robinson is a special education teacher at CSA Lincoln Elementary School.

Recipients are nominated by their principals and must demonstrate dedication to their job, exemplary initiative, and contributions to improve the school and its environment

The award was established in 2000 and administered by Heritage Fund. It comes with a $1,000 stipend.