Heritage Fund delivers community fund grants

Heritage Fund: The Community Foundation of Bartholomew County is announcing more than $138 thousand dollars in grants to local organizations from its Community Fund this quarter.

Each year, Heritage Fund distributes between $600 and $700 thousand dollars in grants from the Community Fund. The unrestricted funds are meant to meet needs in the areas of Youth Development, Substance Abuse, Neighborhood Revitalization, Innovation and Creativity and creating a Welcoming Community.

Among the grants this quarter were just over $31 thousand to Su Casa Columbus to support a Taylorsville pilot program, $28 thousand to the Greater Columbus Economic Development Corporation to support a community delegation to Myoshi, Japan this year, nearly $23 thousand to the Bartholomew County Public Library to support a Growing Readers program for children

Servants at Work is receiving over $19 thousand to build ramps for disabled Bartholomew County residents, $15 thousand will go to the Arc of Bartholomew County to support a card program to help people with communication difficulties. IUPUC is receiving just over $12 thousand to support its summer civics camp for kids. And Reins to Recovery will receive $10 thousand for its program.

The next quarterly grant application deadline is March 1st. For more information you can call Heritage Fund at 812-376-7772.