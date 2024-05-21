Heritage Fund awards $182k for community projects

Heritage Fund: The Community Foundation of Bartholomew County is announcing more than $182,000 in grants to local organizations through its Community Fund.

Each year, Heritage Fund distributes between $600,000 and $700,000 in grants from the Community Fund. The unrestricted funds are meant to meet needs in the areas of Youth Development, Downtown Vibrancy; Arts, Culture, and Architecture and Responsive Community Need

Among the largest grand recipients were

$62,100 to Healthy Communities to support Mental Health Matters Ambassador pilot program and Credible Minds translation services.

$50,000 to Bartholomew County Public Library to support the redesign of the Indiana Room into a teen space

$40,000 to Su Casa Columbus to support youth engagement work

$20,000 to The Arc of Bartholomew County to support ADA remodeling of offices

$10,000 to Columbus Area Arts Council o support strategic planning

Grants also went to South Asian Fund of Bartholomew County, REACH Columbus, Bartholomew County Historical Society and Indiana University Foundation .

The next quarterly grant application deadline is June 1st.

For more information you can call Heritage Fund at 812-376-7772.