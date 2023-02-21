Heritage Fund add three new board members

Heritage Fund: The Community Foundation of Bartholomew County is announcing three new members for its board of directors.

The agency recently announced the addition of Phil Luzius, Courtney Metzger and Kathy Oren to the board.

Luzius is local entrepreneur.

Metzger serves as the CEO of Bartholomew County REMC.

Oren serves as president and CEO of the Community Education Coalition.

They are replacing retiring board members John Burnett, Matt Kirr, Mark Levett and Norbert Nusterer.

Board members will serve four-year terms with the option for a renewable term.