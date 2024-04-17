Heritage Fund receives $1.5 million matching grant from Lilly

Heritage Fund: The Community Foundation of Bartholomew County has received a $1.5 million grant from the Lilly Endowment to help grow the local group’s Community Fund through matching donations.

The grant is coming from the Lilly Foundation’s Giving Indiana Funds for Tomorrow initiative which is designed to help community foundations strengthen the communities they serve.

The Community Fund allows allows the foundation to respond to the changing needs of the community. It currently supports programs int he areas of Youth Development; Arts, Culture & Architecture; and Downtown Vitality. The foundation has a goal of raising $525,000 for the Community Fund by the end of the year. The Lilly grant will match donations to the Community Fund at $2 for every $1 gifted, for a total impact of more than $1.5 million.

In addition to a matching grant for Heritage Fund’s Community Fund, the Giving Indiana Funds for Tomorrow initiative also has provided matches for community projects and programs, including the local African American Foundation, Crump Theatre, First Presbyterian Bicentennial Legacy Fund, kidscommons and Experimental Aircraft Association.

You can find out more information or make a donation at at heritagefundbc.org.