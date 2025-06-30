Local News 

Heavy rains overnight bring flash flood warnings in area

Flash flood warnings are in effect in our area after heavy rainfall overnight.

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis says that 4 to 8 inches of rain has fallen across parts of south central Indiana overnight, leading to flash flooding warnings. And up to another half of an inch of rain is expected.

A flash flood warning is in effect for Southwestern Brown , Northwestern Jackson, Northeastern Lawrence and Southeastern Monroe Counties until 8 a.m.

Emergency officials say that flash flooding is likely of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

They warn you not to drive onto flooded roadways. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Turn around and don’t drown.