Heavy rains overnight bring flash flood warnings in area

Flash flood warnings are in effect in our area after heavy rainfall overnight.

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis says that 4 to 8 inches of rain has fallen across parts of south central Indiana overnight, leading to flash flooding warnings. And up to another half of an inch of rain is expected.

A flash flood warning is in effect for Southwestern Brown , Northwestern Jackson, Northeastern Lawrence and Southeastern Monroe Counties until 8 a.m.

Emergency officials say that flash flooding is likely of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

They warn you not to drive onto flooded roadways. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Turn around and don’t drown.