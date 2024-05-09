Heavy rains leading to some area flooding

All of the Tuesday and Wednesday is causing some flooding on local rivers and streams.

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis says two to four inches over parts of the East Fork White River is leading to some minor flooding and a flood warning has been issued for the river at Seymour.

The river is at 14.3 feet this morning, that is more than two feet above the minor flood stage of 12 feet. It should crest at 14.7 feet later this morning. It should drop below flood stage again by Friday afternoon.

Officials warn that you should not drive onto flooded roadways, especially driving around barricades. You should be extra cautious at night when it is harder to see any dangers. They say, turn around and don’t drown.