Heavy rain runoff causing flooding concerns today
Flood warnings are in place in our area, both in the short term and in the longer outlook.
The National Weather Service has replaced a flash flood warning that went into effect early this morning with a flood warning until 9 this morning for low-lying and flood prone areas.. That warning is in effect for Bartholomew, Johnson and Shelby counties until 9 this morning. During the strong storms overnight areas received between an inch and a half to three inches of rain.
Kyle Mounce meteorologist with the WRTV Storm Team explains the flooding situation.
A flood warning also remains in effect for local rivers and streams through Sunday morning.