Heavy rain leads to flood watch starting tonight

The National Weather Service says our area is in danger of flooding from expected heavy rain later today and going into the weekend.

A flood watch goes into effect tonight for south central Indiana including Bartholomew, Brown, Decatur, Jackson, Jennings, Johnson and Shelby counties.

Forecasters say between 2 and 4 inches of rain is expected between tonight and Saturday morning. Locally higher amounts are possible and thunderstorms are expected. The greatest concerns for heavy rain will be tonight and Friday night.

You can expect excessive runoff to cause flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks and extensive street flooding is possible. Authorities urge you not to drive onto flooded roadways.

The flood watch is in effect from 8 p.m. Thursday until 8 a.m. Saturday morning.