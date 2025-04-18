Heavy rain and thunderstorms in weekend forecast

Forecasters say we could be in for some heavy rain starting tonight and over the weekend.

The National Weather Service says that the front pushing across Indiana bring a marginal risk of excessive rainfall in most of the state, as it stalls overhead. However, our area would be among the driest through Sunday, with up to an inch of rain likely according to forecasters. Other areas of the state are expecting up to three inches of rain.

We could also see some thunderstorms starting this afternoon and into tonight. Some could turn severe across southern Indiana with damaging winds and large hail possible Saturday.