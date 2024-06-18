Heat to continue; air quality could be worse Wednesday

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has declared an Air Quality Action Day for Wednesday. They say continuing high temperatures and humidity could lead to ozone levels that make it hard for some people to breathe.

With extreme heat expected into the weekend, emergency officials are warning about the dangers of heat-related illnesses.

Experts say that this weather can quickly lead to heat exhaustion or even heat stroke.

If a victim feels faint or dizzy, has excessive sweating, cool, pale or clammy skin, a rapid weak pulse and muscle cramps, they could be suffering from Heat Exhaustion. You should get them to a cool, air-conditioned place, have them drink water if they are conscious and take a cool shower or use cool compresses.

Heat Stroke is more serious and you should call 911 if someone is experiencing the symptoms. Those include a throbbing headache and confusion, but no sweating. Their skin could be red, hot and dry. There will be a rapid, strong pulse and a victim could lose consciousness. You should get a heat stroke victim to a cool place and use cool clothes or a bath to cool them down. You should not give liquids to a victim of heat stroke.

Forecasters with the National Weather Service are offering safety tips including