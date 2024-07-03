Heat rising to dangerous levels this afternoon

We could find it dangerously hot this afternoon, but it should be more bearable over the holiday weekend.

According to forecasters with the National Weather Service, temperatures in the mid 90s today and high humidity could make it feel like it is more than 100 degrees outside by this afternoon. They say that could be hazardous for those who are sensitive to the heat. They suggest that you take extra precautions if you are going to be outside this afternoon.

Afternoon highs are expected to be in the low to mid 80s on the Fourth of July and through the weekend.

The weather service also says that thunderstorms are expected across our area this afternoon, and there is a chance that some of those could produce high winds.