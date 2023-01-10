Health department holding immunization clinic tomorrow

The Indiana Department of Health will be holding an immunization clinic on Wednesday at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Columbus.

The clinic will be offering flu and COVID vaccines as well as the COVID bivalent booster vaccine. High dose flu vaccine will not be available at this clinic.

There will be no charge if you don’t have insurance.

The church is at 2651 California Street in Columbus and the clinic will be from 12 to 5 p.m. Wednesday. While no appointment is required, f you want to register you can go to ourshot.in.gov.