Hazardous fire conditions affect area this afternoon

Emergency officials are warning of possibly dangerous conditions for the spread of fires this afternoon.

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a red flag warning for this afternoon. Forecasters say wind gusts combined with low relative humidity and warm temperatures are causing critical fire weather conditions. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended today. And you should hever throw lit smoking material such as cigarettes from a vehicle.

Winds are expected to be from 20 to 25 mph this afternoon with gusts of up to 40 mph, and relative humidity will be as low as 20 percent, with near-record temperatures in the low 80s forecast.

The red flag warning is in effect from noon to 8 p.m. today.