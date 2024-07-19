Hayden man dies after traffic crash on U.S. 50 in Jennings County

A Hayden man died after a crash yesterday on U.S. 50 in Jennings County.

According to the Jennings County Sheriffs Department, 82-year-old Jerry L. Bridges was taken to Schneck Medical Center in Seymour after the crash where he later died.

Deputies say that the accident happened shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon on westbound U.S. Highway 50 at County Road 700W. Investigators say that for unknown reasons, Bridges drove his van from the county road onto the highway, into the path of a concrete truck being driven by Travis Carroll of Lovett.

The highway was closed for about two hours while the crash was investigated and debris was cleaend up.

Also assisting at the scene were Jennings County EMS, Spencer Township Fire Department, Stat-Flight helicopter and 31 Wrecker Service.